SINGAPORE, March 7 WBA featherweight world champion Chris John and his promoters are confident the undefeated Indonesian's title defence in Singapore will help transform the city-state into a regional boxing hub capable of hosting global super-fights.

The Indonesian, known as 'The Dragon', will defend his title for the 16th time at the glitzy Marina Bay Sands resort on May 5 against unheralded Shoji Kimura of Japan (24-4-2) and the 32-year-old hopes the location can also raise his profile.

"I hope that it is going to be a great fight. This is the (Chinese zodiac) dragon year, I am the dragon, so I wish I can knock my opponent out and retain my title," John told Reuters on Wednesday.

Despite collecting the WBA's 'Fighter of the Decade' award last week, John, who boasts a 46-0-2 record with a victory over the highly regarded Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez on his resume, struggles for recognition in the strongholds of boxing.

His reluctance to fight in America has led to criticism of his record and restricted his pool of possible opponents.

While fellow Asian Manny Pacquiao has made himself a household name with world title victories at various weight divisions in bouts all over America, John's reluctance to travel has left him firmly in the Filipino's shadow.

His Australian promoters, however, hope that future fights at the integrated resort in Singapore which boasts a casino, hotel, theatres, museum and shopping malls will entice fellow world champions to fight the Indonesian.

"It is our passion to give people a go and to help people reach their dreams in the world and Marina Bay Sands is going to be the reason we see a lot more fighters like Manny Pacquiao come out of Asia," Angelo Hyder, of event promoter Nitro Explosion, told reporters at a news conference.

"We are going to do our best, with our knowledge of boxing, to bring the best fights in the world to Singapore and Asia and with this venture that we have gone on, I'm sure it is going to happen."

Hyder's reluctance to send John to America stems from his first appearance there in 2009, when he was awarded a draw in his fight with local Rocky Juarez despite the Indonesian appearing to have done enough to win.

John returned to America a few months later to beat Juarez on points but the result of the first fight still irks the pair.

'OUR TERMS'

Asked if there was a chance that John could unify the featherweight division and take on WBO champion Orlando Salido of Mexico or WBC title holder Jhonny Gonzalez in fights in America, Hyder was bullish.

"We are going to let the world now chase us, because we have the best venue in the world for boxing and we have got some of the greatest fighters and they are going to get the opportunity.

"Let the Americans and the Mexicans and all those people throw the challenges out and let them throw their hands up, let them come and fight in Asia on our terms, on these fighters terms.

"They are not going to go over there and get robbed like Chris John did in Texas the first time which was a disgrace. Let them come here, to our backyard, with our people screaming and we will see how they go and see if they actually sign on the paperwork. We have the power now."

While Hyder talked confidently of future plans with Marina Bay Sands the venue's senior vice president of marketing, Mark Juliano, was more cautious.

"This is the first fight we have done here so we wanted to get our entry in to fighting off with a big bang so this is actually a perfect start to set us up as premier location for fights in the future," Juliano told reporters.

"I'm sure it will be successful and that we will do others but right now there is nothing that is actually committed in a way of a series of fights.

"Everyone is carefully looking to see how successful this will be and I'm sure it will be and more will follow."

(Editing by John O'Brien)

