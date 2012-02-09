By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON Feb 9 Rugby World Cup winner
Sonny Bill Williams won the New Zealand Professional Boxing
Association's heavyweight title but his fight against an
overweight American opponent who showed little skill or interest
in fighting has been disparaged at home.
Williams, 26, won the belt with a first round technical
knockout over Clarence Tillman in Hamilton on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old journeyman Tillman, an American living in
New Zealand, was a late replacement for the original opponent
Richard Tutaki, who was scratched from the fight after being
arrested on a number of charges.
Williams and Tillman had been involved in a shoving match on
Tuesday at the weigh-in, though local media questioned whether
the altercation had been staged to boost pay-per-view sales.
Tillman shoved Williams then caught him with a glancing
right hook before he was dragged away by Australian professional
boxer and former rugby league player Anthony Mundine, a friend
and stable mate of Williams under manager Khoder Nasser.
The real fight lasted less than three minutes, with the
grossly overweight Tillman showing little enthusiasm for the
fight or any technical skill when Williams managed to land his
shots, forcing referee Lance Revill to stop the bout.
Boxing commentator and historian Bob Jones, however, was
disparaging of the fight, calling Tillman a "joke opponent" and
the bout itself a farce.
"Tillman's record is appalling. Five of his fights were
against blokes who had never fought before and even then he lost
one of them," Jones told Fairfax Media on Thursday.
"Have a look at all the bouts he's had in New Zealand and
Australia, his name has never once appeared in the press. He's a
joke opponent and they've built him up, and suddenly he's
fighting in the limelight.
"He's hopeless. To see all this over the front page is silly.
"The whole thing was a joke from the start. This sort of
farce degrades boxing."
MEDIA APPETITE
Williams, who has a clause in his New Zealand Rugby Union
contract to pursue boxing and fought shortly before the World
Cup last year, is one of the world's highest profile rugby
players and there has been immense media interest in his fights
despite the poor calibre of opposition.
Media academic and former journalist Alan Samson said the
attention on Williams' boxing pursuits was being fed by the
public's obsession with the player.
"I'm not a marketing person but he is the most carefully
constructed media brand I have ever seen," Samson, a Massey
University journalism lecturer, told Reuters.
"Everything is carefully thought through, seemingly at the
behest of his advisers.
"Journalistically I can understand why we are obsessed with
Sonny Bill, why he achieves such attention, because the public
is obsessed with him. It is a chicken and egg situation.
"I think some of the cover of the current and earlier fights
has been absurd and if we are going to be covering him, it
should be covered honestly. Warts and all.
"He has to be written about in the context of real news."
