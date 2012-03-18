LOS ANGELES, March 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting M arch 16,
led by "21 Jump Street" at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) 21 Jump Street .........................$ 35.0 million
2 (1) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ...................$ 22.8 million
3 (2) John Carter ............................$ 13.5 million
4 (3) Project X ..............................$ 4.0 million
5 (6) A Thousand Words .......................$ 3.8 million
6 (5) Act of Valor ...........................$ 3.7 million
7 (7) Safe House .............................$ 2.8 million
8(10) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .......$ 2.5 million
9 (*) Casa De Mi Padre .......................$ 2.2 million
10 (9) This Means War .........................$ 2.1 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 158.4 million
Safe House ................................$ 120.2 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 95.0 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 62.7 million
John Carter ...............................$ 53.2 million
This Means War ............................$ 50.5 million
Project X .................................$ 48.1 million
21 Jump Street ............................$ 35.0 million
A Thousand Words ..........................$ 12.1 million
Casa De Mi Padre ..........................$ 2.2 million
Sony Corp's film division released "21 Jump Street."
"The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal
Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co
distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed
"Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in
the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in
Canada. "This Means War" was distributed by News Corp
unit 20th Century Fox, and "Casa De Mi Padre" was released by
Lions Gate Entertainment.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine)