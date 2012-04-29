BRIEF-Universal Electronics Q4 adjusted EPS $0.70
LOS ANGELES, April 29 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 27, led by "Think Like a Man" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Think Like a Man .....................$ 18.0 million
2 (*) The Pirates! Band of Misfits .........$ 11.4 million
3 (3) The Lucky One ........................$ 11.32 million
4 (2) The Hunger Games .....................$ 11.25 million
5 (*) The Five-Year Engagement .............$ 11.2 million
6 (*) Safe .................................$ 7.7 million
7 (*) The Raven ............................$ 7.3 million
8 (4) Chimpanzee ...........................$ 5.5 million
9 (5) The Three Stooges ....................$ 5.4 million
10 (6) The Cabin in the Woods ...............$ 4.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games ..........................$ 372.5 million
Think Like a Man ..........................$ 60.9 million
The Lucky One .............................$ 39.9 million
The Three Stooges..........................$ 37.1 million
The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 34.7 million
Chimpanzee ................................$ 19.2 million
The Pirates! Band of Misfits ..............$ 11.4 million
The Five-Year Engagement ..................$ 11.2 million
Safe ......................................$ 7.7 million
The Raven .................................$ 7.3 million
Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a Man" and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games," "Safe" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."
Walt Disney Co released "Chimpanzee."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "The Lucky One."
"The Five-Year Engagement" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp.
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "The Raven" in the United States and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine)
