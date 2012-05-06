LOS ANGELES, May 6 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 4, led by "The Avengers" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Avengers .........................$ 200.3 million

2 (1) Think Like a Man ........................$8.0 million

3 (2) The Hunger Games ........................$5.7 million

4 (4) The Lucky One ...........................$5.5 million

5 (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits.............$5.4 million

6 (2) The Five-Year Engagement.................$5.1 million

7 (7) The Raven.... ...........................$2.5 million

8 (6) Safe.....................................$2.5 million

9 (8) Chimpanzee...............................$2.4 million

10 (5) The Three Stooges........................$1.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games ..........................$380.7 million

The Avengers ..............................$200.3 million

Think Like a Man ..........................$73.0 million

The Lucky One..............................$47.9 million

The Three Stooges .........................$39.6 million

Chimpanzee.................................$23 million

The Five Year Engagement...................$19.2 million

The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$18.6 million

Safe.......................................$12.8 million

The Raven .................................$12.0 million

Chimpanzee ................................$10.2 million

Walt Disney Co released "Avengers" and "Chimpanzee."

Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a Man," and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits."

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games," and "Safe."

News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "The Lucky One."

"The Five Year Engagement was released by Universal, a unit of Comcast.

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "The Raven" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movies in Canada. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)