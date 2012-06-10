New York, June 10 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting June 8, led by "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$60.4 million 2 (*) Prometheus ...............................$50.0 million 3 (1) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$23.0 million 4 (2) Men in Black 3 ...........................$13.5 million 5 (3) The Avengers .............................$10.8 million 6 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ...........$ 3.2 million 7 (7) What To Expect When You're Expecting .....$ 2.7 million 8 (3) Battleship ...............................$ 2.3 million 9 (5) The Dictator .............................$ 2.2 million 10(13) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 1.6 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Avengers ..................................$571.9 million Men in Black 3 ................................$135.5 million Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 98.5 million Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 60.4 million

Battleship ....................................$ 59.8 million The Dictator ..................................$ 55.2 million Prometheus ....................................$ 50.0 million What To Expect When You're Expecting...........$ 35.7 million The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ................$ 31.0 million Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$ 3.7 million

"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, which also released "The Dictator."

"Prometheus" was released by 20th Century Fox and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, both units of News Corp.

Sony Corp's film division released "MIB 3."

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Battleship" and "Snow White and the Huntsman," and division Focus Features released "Moonrise Kingdom."

Walt Disney Co released "Avengers."

Lionsgate Entertainment Corp released "What to Expect When You're Expecting." (Reporting by Andrea Burzynski, additional reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte, Gary Crosse)