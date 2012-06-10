New York, June 10 - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting June 8, led by
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$60.4 million
2 (*) Prometheus ...............................$50.0 million
3 (1) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$23.0 million
4 (2) Men in Black 3 ...........................$13.5 million
5 (3) The Avengers .............................$10.8 million
6 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ...........$ 3.2 million
7 (7) What To Expect When You're Expecting .....$ 2.7 million
8 (3) Battleship ...............................$ 2.3 million
9 (5) The Dictator .............................$ 2.2 million
10(13) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 1.6 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Avengers ..................................$571.9 million
Men in Black 3 ................................$135.5 million
Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 98.5 million
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 60.4 million
Battleship ....................................$ 59.8 million
The Dictator ..................................$ 55.2 million
Prometheus ....................................$ 50.0 million
What To Expect When You're Expecting...........$ 35.7 million
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ................$ 31.0 million
Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$ 3.7 million
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures, which also released "The Dictator."
"Prometheus" was released by 20th Century Fox and "The Best
Exotic Marigold Hotel" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, both
units of News Corp.
Sony Corp's film division released "MIB 3."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Battleship" and "Snow White and the Huntsman," and division
Focus Features released "Moonrise Kingdom."
Walt Disney Co released "Avengers."
Lionsgate Entertainment Corp released "What to
Expect When You're Expecting."
