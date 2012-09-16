By Andrea Burzynski
NEW YORK, Sept 16 - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 14, led by
"Resident Evil" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.
1 (*) Resident Evil: Retribution.................$ 21.1 million
2 (*) Finding Nemo (3D)..........................$ 17.5 million
3 (1) The Possession.............................$ 5.8 million
4 (2) Lawless....................................$ 4.2 million
5 (6) ParaNorman.................................$ 3.0 million
6 (4) The Expendables 2 .........................$ 3.0 million
7 (3) The Words..................................$ 2.9 million
8 (5) The Bourne Legacy........ .................$ 2.9 million
9 (7) The Odd Life of Timothy Green..............$ 2.5 million
10(8) The Campaign.............................. $ 2.4 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 107.8 million
The Campaign................................$ 82.9 million
The Expendables 2...........................$ 80.3 million
ParaNorman..................................$ 49.3 million
The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 46.3 million
The Possession..............................$ 41.2 million
Lawless.....................................$ 30.1 million
Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 21.1 million
Finding Nemo................................$ 17.5 million
The Words ..................................$ 9.2 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Campaign."
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2" and
"The Possession."
CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, distributed "The Words."
"Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co.
Walt Disney Co distributed "Finding Nemo 3D" and "The
Odd Life of Timothy Green."
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Resident
Evil: Retribution."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne
Legacy."
Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."