LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Oct. 26, led by Argo a t No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (2) Argo..................................$ 12.4 million
2 (3) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 9.5 million
3 (*) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 9.4 million
4 (1) Paranornal Activity 4.................$ 8.7 million
5 (*) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$ 8.0 million
5 (4) Taken 2...............................$ 8.0 million
7 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 5.5 million
8 (6) Sinister..............................$ 5.1 million
9 (5) Alex Cross............................$ 5.1 million
10 (*) Fun Size..............................$ 4.1 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. The films
"Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D" and "Taken 2" tied for the No. 5
spot.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 130.4 million
Taken 2.....................................$ 117.4 million
Argo........................................$ 60.8 million
Paranormal Activity 4.......................$ 42.6 million
Sinister....................................$ 39.5 million
Here Comes the Boom.........................$ 30.6 million
Alex Cross..................................$ 19.4 million
Cloud Atlas.................................$ 9.4 million
Silent Hill: Relevation 3-D.................$ 8.0 million
Fun Size....................................$ 4.1 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Paranormal Activity 4" and "Fun Size."
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.
"Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films,
a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
and AMC Entertainment Inc.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hotel
Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."
Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed
"Alex Cross" and "Sinister."