Nov 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Nov. 9, led by "Skyfall" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Skyfall ..............................$87.8 million 2 (1) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$33.1 million 3 (2) Flight ...............................$15.1 million 4 (3) Argo..................................$ 6.7 million 5 (5) Taken 2...............................$ 4.0 million 6 (9) Here Comes the Boom...................$ 2.6 million 7 (6) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 2.5 million 8 (11)Pitch Perfect.........................$ 2.5 million 9 (4) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$ 2.5 million 10(7) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 2.4 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$140.9 million Taken 2.....................................$131.3 million Wreck-It Ralph..............................$93.7 million Skyfall.....................................$90.0 million Argo........................................$85.7 million Pitch Perfect...............................$59.0 million Flight......................................$47.8 million Here Comes The Boom.........................$39.1 million Cloud Atlas ................................$22.7 million The Man with the Iron Fists.................$12.7 million

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight"

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo." "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Walt Disney released "Wreck-It Ralph."

Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists" and "Pitch Perfect."