Nov 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Nov. 16, led by "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2............................................$141.3 million 2 (1) Skyfall...............................$ 41.5 million 3 (**) Lincoln .............................$ 21.0 million 4 (2) Wreck-It Ralph........................$ 18.3 million 5 (5) Flight................................$ 8.6 million 6 (4) Argo..................................$ 4.1 million 7 (5) Taken 2...............................$ 2.1 million 8 (8) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 1.3 million 9 (6) Here Comes the Boom...................$ 1.2 million 10(7) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 900 thousand

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release (**) = limited release last weekend, did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Skyfall.....................................$161.3 million The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2............................................$141.3 million Taken 2.....................................$134.6 million Wreck-It Ralph..............................$121.5 million Argo........................................$ 92.0 million Flight......................................$ 61.3 million Pitch Perfect...............................$ 61.1 million Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 41.0 million Cloud Atlas ................................$ 24.9 million Lincoln.....................................$ 22.4 million

"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."

"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph."

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight" Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo." "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp . Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists" and "Pitch Perfect."