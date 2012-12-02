LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
Nov. 30, led by "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at
No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2..$17.4 million
2 (2) Skyfall..................................$17.0 million
3 (3) Lincoln..................................$13.5 million
4 (4) Rise of the Guardians................. $13.5 million
5 (5) Life of Pi...............................$12 million
6 (6) Wreck it Ralph...........................$7 million
7 (*) Killing Them Softly......................$7 million
8 (7) Red Dawn.................................$6.6 million
9 (8) Flight...................................$4.5 million
10 (*)The Collection..........................$3.4 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part
2............................................$254.5 million
Skyfall......................................$246 million
Wreck-It Ralph...............................$158.3 million
Lincoln......................................$83.7 million
Flight.......................................$81.5 million
Rise of the Guardians........................$48.9 million
Life of Pi .................................$48.4 million
Red Dawn.....................................$31.3 million
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit
Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall."
"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt
Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph."
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Flight" and the Dreamworks Animation production "Rise
of the Guardians."
"Life of Pi" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.
The Weinstein Company distributed "Kiling Them Softly."