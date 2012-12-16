LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Dec. 14, led by "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey........$84.77 million 2 (2) The Rise of the Guardians................$ 7.4 million 3 (4) Lincoln..................................$ 7.2 million 4 (1) Skyfall..................................$ 7.0 million 5 (5) Life of Pi...............................$ 5.4 million 6 (3) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.........$ 5.17 million 7 (7) Wreck-It Ralph ..........................$ 3.2 million 8 (6) Playing for Keeps .......................$ 3.2 million 9 (8) Red Dawn.................................$ 2.3 million 10 (-) Silver Linings Playbook..................$ 2.0 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$276.8 million Skyfall ........................................$272.3 million Wreck-It Ralph..................................$168.7 million Lincoln.........................................$107.8 million Argo............................................$104.9 million Flight..........................................$ 89.4 million Hobbit..........................................$ 84.77 million Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 71.3 million Life of Pi ....................................$ 69.5 million Red Dawn........................................$ 40.8 million "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N. Sony Corp's 6758.T SNE.N movie studio released "Skyfall." "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co DIS.N. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph." Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAB.O, released "Flight" and the Dreamworks Animation DWA.O production "Rise of the Guardians." "Life of Pi" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp NWSA.O. FilmDistrict, an independent studio, distributes "Playing for Keeps." The Weinstein Company distributed "Killing Them Softly."