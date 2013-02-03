LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Feb. 1, led by Warm Bodies at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Warm Bodies................................$20.0 million
2 (1) Hansel and Gretel..........................$ 9.2 million
3 (3) Silver Linings Playbook....................$ 8.1 million
4 (2) Mama.......................................$ 6.7 million
5 (4) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$ 5.3 million
6 (*) Bullet to the Head.........................$ 4.5 million
7 (5) Parker.....................................$ 3.2 million
8 (6) Django Unchained...........................$ 3.0 million
9 (10)Les Miserables.............................$ 2.4 million
10 (11)Lincoln....................................$ 2.4 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Lincoln.........................................$170.8 million
Django Unchained................................$151.0 million
Les Miserables..................................$141.5 million
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 80.4 million
Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 77.8 million
Mama............................................$ 58.3 million
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters................$ 34.5 million
Warm Bodies.....................................$ 20.0 million
Parker..........................................$ 12.4 million
Bullet to the Head..............................$ 4.5 million
"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's
movie studio.
"Warm Bodies" and "The Last Stand" were distributed by Lions
Gate Entertainment.
"Bullet to the Head" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc
"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co.
"Les Miserables" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.