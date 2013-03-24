March 24 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 22, led by "The Croods" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Croods..........................$44.2 million 2 (*) Olympus Has Fallen..................$30.5 million 3 (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$22.0 million 4 (2) The Call............................$ 8.7 million 5 (*) Admission...........................$ 6.4 million 6 (-) Spring Breakers.....................$ 3.5 million 7 (3) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone $ 4.3 million 8 (4) Jack the Giant Slayer...............$ 3.0 million 9 (5) Identity Thief......................$ 2.5 million 10 (6) Snitch..............................$ 1.9 million

NOTES: (*) = new release

"Spring Breakers" did not place in last week's top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 177.6 million Identity Thief............................$ 127.7 million Jack the Giant Slayer.....................$ 59.1 million The Croods................................$ 44.7 million Snitch....................................$ 40.3 million The Call..................................$ 30.9 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 30.5 million The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$ 17.4 million Admission.................................$ 6.4 million Spring Breakers...........................$ 5.4 million

"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict.

"Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.

"The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp .

"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Snitch" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Spring Breakers" was distributed by A24 Films.