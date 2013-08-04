(Refiles to widen distribution)
Aug 4 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 2, led by
"2 Guns", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) 2 Guns..............................$ 27.4 million
2 (1) The Wolverine.......................$ 21.7 million
3 (*) The Smurfs 2 .......................$ 18.2 million
4 (2) The Conjuring.......................$ 13.7 million
5 (3) Despicable Me 2.....................$ 10.4 million
6 (5) Grown Ups 2 ........................$ 8.1 million
7 (4) Turbo.............................. $ 6.4 million
8 (6) Red 2 ..............................$ 5.7 million
9 (8) The Heat............................$ 4.7 million
10 (7) Pacific Rim ........................$ 4.6 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Despicable Me 2................................$ 326.7 million
The Heat.......................................$ 149.6 million
Grown Ups 2....................................$ 116.4 million
The Conjuring .................................$ 108.6 million
The Wolverine..................................$ 95.0 million
Pacific Rim ..................................$ 93.0 million
Turbo..........................................$ 69.5 million
Red 2..........................................$ 45.2 million
Smurfs 2.......................................$ 27.8
million
2 Guns.........................................$ 27.4 million
"The Conjuring," and "Pacific Rim" were distributed by
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wolverine"
and "The Heat" were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox. "Turbo" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century
Fox.
"Despicable Me 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Smurfs 2" and "Grown Ups 2" was released by Sony Corp's
movie studio. "Red 2" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul
Simao)