LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Oct 27 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct. 25, led by 'Bad Grandpa,' according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 32.0 million 2 (1) Gravity.............................$ 20.3 million 3 (2) Captain Phillips....................$ 11.8 million 4 (*) The Counselor.......................$ 8.0 million 5 (4) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 6.1 million 6 (3) Carrie..............................$ 5.9 million 7 (5) Escape Plan.........................$ 4.4 million 8 (**)12 Years a Slave....................$ 2.2 million 9 (7) Enough Said.........................$ 1.6 million 10 (6) Prisoners...........................$ 1.1 million (*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 199.8 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 100.6 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 70.1 million Prisoners......................................$ 59.1 million Bad Grandpa....................................$ 32.0 million Carrie.........................................$ 26.0 million Escape Plan....................................$ 17.4 million Enough Said....................................$ 13.0 million The Counselor..................................$ 8.0 million 12 Years a Slave...............................$ 3.4 million "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Counselor" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Enough Said" and "12 Years a Slave" were distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a unit of 21at Century Fox. Lionsgate released "Escape Plan."