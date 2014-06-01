LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 1 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting May 30, led by "Maleficent," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Maleficent.............................$ 70.0 million
2 (1) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 32.6 million
3 (*) A Million Ways to Die in the West......$ 17.1 million
4 (2) Godzilla...............................$ 12.2 million
5 (3) Blended................................$ 8.4 million
6 (4) Neighbors..............................$ 7.7 million
7 (5) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 3.8 million
8 (6) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 3.7 million
9 (9) Chef...................................$ 2.0 million
10 (7) The Other Woman........................$ 1.4 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 192.7 million
Godzilla......................................$ 174.7 million
X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 162.1 million
Neighbors.....................................$ 128.6 million
The Other Woman...............................$ 81.1 million
Maleficent....................................$ 70.0 million
Blended.......................................$ 29.6 million
Million Dollar Arm............................$ 28.1 million
A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$ 17.1 million
Chef..........................................$ 6.9 million
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "The Other Woman" were released
by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Maleficent" and "Million Dollar Arm" were distributed by Walt
Disney Co.
"Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were
released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
.
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was distributed Sony Corp.
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)