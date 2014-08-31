LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 31 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 29, led by "Guardians of the Galaxy," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 16.3 million 2 (2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 11.8 million 3 (3) If I Stay..............................$ 9.3 million 4 (*) As Above, So Below.....................$ 8.3 million 5 (4) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 8.2 million 6 (*) The November Man.......................$ 7.7 million 7 (5) When The Game Stands Tall..............$ 5.7 million 8 (6) The Giver..............................$ 5.3 million 9 (9) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 4.6 million 10 (7) The Expendables 3......................$ 3.5 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 274.6 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 162.4 million Lets Be Cops..................................$ 57.3 million The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 39.4 million The Expendables 3.............................$ 33.1 million The Giver.....................................$ 31.5 million If I Stay.....................................$ 29.8 million When The Game Stands Tall.....................$ 16.3 million The November Man..............................$ 9.4 million As Above, So Below............................$ 8.3 million "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co . Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios. "As Above, So Below" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "The November Man" was released by privately held Relativity Media. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "If I Stay" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Let's Be Cops" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Expendables 3" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein Company. "When the Game Stands Tall" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)