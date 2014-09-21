NEW YORK, Sept 21 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 19, led by "The Maze Runner," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Maze Runner........................$ 24.5 million 2 (*) A Walk Among the Tombstones............$ 13.1 million 3 (*) This is Where I Leave You..............$ 11.9 million 4 (1) No Good Deed...........................$ 10.2 million 5 (2) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 9.0 million 6 (3) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 5.2 million 7 (5) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 2.7 million 8 (4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 2.7 million 9 (6) The Drop...............................$ 2.1 million 10 (7) If I Stay..............................$ 1.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 313.7 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 185.0 million Let's Be Cops.................................$ 77.2 million If I Stay.....................................$ 47.7 million No Good Deed..................................$ 40.1 million The Maze Runner...............................$ 32.5 million Dolphin's Tale 2..............................$ 27.1 million A Walk Among the Tombstones...................$ 13.1 million This is Where I Leave You.....................$ 11.9 million The Drop......................................$ 7.7 million "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co . "A Walk Among the Tombstones" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp and in Canada by Entertainment One Group. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "This is Where I Leave You," "If I Stay" and "Dolphin Tale 2" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc . "The Maze Runner," "The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox . "No Good Deed" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. (Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Sandra Maler)