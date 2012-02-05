LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 - Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
Feb. 3 with "Chronicle" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Chronicle .............................$ 22.0 million
2 (*) The Woman in Black ....................$ 21.0 million
3 (1) The Grey ..............................$ 9.5 million
4 (*) Big Miracle ...........................$ 8.5 million
5 (2) Underworld: Awakening .................$ 5.6 million
6 (3) One for the Money .....................$ 5.3 million
7 (4) Red Tails .............................$ 5.0 million
8 (7) The Descendants .......................$ 4.6 million
9 (5) Man on a Ledge ........................$ 4.5 million
10 (6) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .....$ 3.9 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Descendants ...........................$ 65.5 million
Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 54.4 million
Red Tails .................................$ 41.3 million
The Grey ..................................$ 34.8 million
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .........$ 26.8 million
Chronicle .................................$ 22.0 million
The Woman in Black ........................$ 21.0 million
One for the Money .........................$ 19.7 million
Man on a Ledge ............................$ 14.7 million
Big Miracle ...............................$ 8.5 million
"Chronicle," "Red Tails" and "The Descendants" were released
by units of News Corp's Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS
Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "The Woman in
Black." "Big Miracle" was released by Universal Pictures, a
division of Comcast Corp.
Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners
Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc
, released "The Grey."
Lions Gate Entertainment distributed "One for the
Money," and its newly acquired Summit Entertainment division
released "Man on a Ledge."
Sony Corp's film division released "Underworld:
Awakening."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed
"Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)