LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Feb. 3 with "Chronicle" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Chronicle .............................$ 22.0 million

2 (*) The Woman in Black ....................$ 21.0 million

3 (1) The Grey ..............................$ 9.5 million

4 (*) Big Miracle ...........................$ 8.5 million

5 (2) Underworld: Awakening .................$ 5.6 million

6 (3) One for the Money .....................$ 5.3 million

7 (4) Red Tails .............................$ 5.0 million

8 (7) The Descendants .......................$ 4.6 million

9 (5) Man on a Ledge ........................$ 4.5 million 10 (6) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .....$ 3.9 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Descendants ...........................$ 65.5 million

Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 54.4 million

Red Tails .................................$ 41.3 million

The Grey ..................................$ 34.8 million

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close .........$ 26.8 million

Chronicle .................................$ 22.0 million

The Woman in Black ........................$ 21.0 million

One for the Money .........................$ 19.7 million

Man on a Ledge ............................$ 14.7 million

Big Miracle ...............................$ 8.5 million

"Chronicle," "Red Tails" and "The Descendants" were released by units of News Corp's Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "The Woman in Black." "Big Miracle" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp.

Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc , released "The Grey."

Lions Gate Entertainment distributed "One for the Money," and its newly acquired Summit Entertainment division released "Man on a Ledge."

Sony Corp's film division released "Underworld: Awakening."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)