LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 - Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
Feb. 10 with "The Vow" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Vow ...............................$ 41.7 million
2 (*) Safe House ............................$ 39.3 million
3 (*) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 27.6 million
4 (*) Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .$ 23.0 million
5 (1) Chronicle .............................$ 12.3 million
6 (2) The Woman in Black ....................$ 10.3 million
7 (3) The Grey ..............................$ 5.1 million
8 (4) Big Miracle ...........................$ 3.9 million
9 (8) The Descendants .......................$ 3.5 million
10 (5) Underworld: Awakening .................$ 2.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Descendants ...........................$ 70.7 million
Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 58.9 million
The Grey ..................................$ 42.8 million
The Vow ...................................$ 41.7 million
Chronicle .................................$ 40.2 million
Safe House ................................$ 39.3 million
The Woman in Black ........................$ 35.5 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 27.6 million
Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .....$ 23.0 million
Big Miracle ...............................$ 13.2 million
Sony Corp's film division released "The Vow" and
"Underworld: Awakening."
"Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace," "Chronicle" and
"The Descendants" were released by units of News Corp's
Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp,
released "The Woman in Black." "Safe House" and "Big Miracle"
were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp
.
Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners
Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc
, released "The Grey."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed
"Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jackie Frank)