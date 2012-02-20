BRIEF-Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir
* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV
LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Presidents Day weekend starting Feb. 17, with "Safe House" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (2) Safe House ............................$ 28.4 million
2 (1) The Vow ...............................$ 26.6 million
3 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 26.4 million
4 (*) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 25.7 million
5 (*) This Means War ........................$ 20.4 million
6 (4) Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .$ 10.2 million
7 (5) Chronicle .............................$ 9.2 million
8 (*) The Secret World of Arrietty ..........$ 8.1 million
9 (6) The Woman in Black ....................$ 7.8 million 10 (7) The Grey ..............................$ 3.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Vow ...................................$ 88.6 million
Safe House ................................$ 82.6 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 59.5 million
Chronicle .................................$ 52.7 million
The Grey ..................................$ 48.7 million
The Woman in Black ........................$ 45.3 million
Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .....$ 36.0 million
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 25.7 million
This Means War ............................$ 22.0 million
The Secret World of Arrietty ..............$ 8.1 million
Sony Corp's film division released "The Vow" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance."
"This Means War," "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace" and "Chronicle" were released by units of News Corp's Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "The Woman in Black." "Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp.
Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc , released "The Grey."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." "The Secret World of Arrietty" was released by Walt Disney Co. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine)
* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV
* Gilead announces findings from new preclinical study evaluating novel class of HIV Capsid inhibitors
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement