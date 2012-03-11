LOS ANGELES, March 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 9, led by "The Lorax" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ..................$ 39.1 million

2 (*) John Carter ...........................$ 30.6 million

3 (2) Project X .............................$ 11.6 million

4 (*) Silent House ..........................$ 7.0 million

5 (3) Act of Valor ..........................$ 7.0 million

6 (*) A Thousand Words ......................$ 6.4 million

7 (4) Safe House ............................$ 5.0 million

8 (7) The Vow ...............................$ 4.0 million

9 (8) This Means War ........................$ 3.8 million 10 (6) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 3.7 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 122.0 million

The Vow ...................................$ 117.6 million

Safe House ................................$ 115.8 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 90.7 million

Act of Valor ..............................$ 56.1 million

This Means War ............................$ 46.9 million

John Carter ...............................$ 30.6 million

Project X .................................$ 20.8 million

Silent House ..............................$ 7.0 million

A Thousand Words ..........................$ 6.4 million

"The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."

"Silent House" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc.

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.

Sony Corp's film division released "The Vow," and News Corp unit 20th Century Fox released "This Means War."

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)