LOS ANGELES, April 8 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Ap ril 6, led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 33.5 million

2 (*) American Reunion .....................$ 21.5 million

3 (*) Titanic 3D ...........................$ 17.4 million

4 (2) Wrath of the Titans ..................$ 15.0 million

5 (3) Mirror Mirror ........................$ 11.0 million

6 (4) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 10.2 million

7 (5) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax .................$ 5.0 million

8 (7) Salmon Fishing in the Yemen ..........$ 1.0 million

9 (6) John Carter ..........................$ 0.8 million

10(12) Safe House ...........................$ 0.6 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games ..........................$ 302.8 million

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 198.2 million

Safe House ................................$ 124.8 million

21 Jump Street ............................$ 109.6 million

John Carter ...............................$ 67.8 million

Wrath of the Titans .......................$ 58.9 million

Mirror Mirror .............................$ 36.5 million

Titanic 3-D ...............................$ 25.7 million

American Reunion ..........................$ 21.5 million

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen ...............$ 4.7 million

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Wrath of the Titans," and Sony Corp's film division released "21 Jump Street."

"American Reunion," "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp . Walt Disney Co distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "Titanic 3D."

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen."

