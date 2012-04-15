LOS ANGELES, April 15 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting April 13,
led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 21.5 million
2 (*) The Three Stooges ....................$ 17.1 million
3 (*) The Cabin in the Woods................$ 14.9 million
4 (3) Titanic 3-D ..........................$ 11.6 million
5 (2) American Reunion......................$ 10.7 million
6 (5) Mirror Mirror .......................$ 7.0 million
7 (4) Wrath of the Titans...................$ 6.9 million
8 (6) 21 Jump Street.......... .............$ 6.8 million
9 (*) Lockout.... ..........................$ 6.3 million
10 (7) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax..................$ 3.0 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games ..........................$ 337.1 million
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 204.5 million
21 Jump Street ........................... $ 120.6 million
Wrath of the Titans........................$ 71.3 million
Mirror Mirror .............................$ 49.5 million
Titanic 3-D................................$ 44.4 million
American Reunion...........................$ 39.9 million
The Three Stooges..........................$ 17.1 million
The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 14.9 million
Lockout....................................$ 6.3 million
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger
Games" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's 20th
Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."
Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal
Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc
, distributed "Lockout."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Wrath
of the Titans," and Sony Corp's film division released
"21 Jump Street."
"American Reunion," "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were
released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp
. Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released
"Titanic 3D."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror"
in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in
Canada. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "Salmon
Fishing in the Yemen."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine)