LOS ANGELES, June 24 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting June 22, led by "Brave" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Brave ....................................$ 66.7 million 2 (1) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$ 20.0 million 3 (*) Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ..........$ 16.5 million 4 (2) Prometheus ...............................$ 10.0 million 5 (4) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$ 8.0 million 6 (2) Rock of Ages .............................$ 8.0 million 7 (5) That's My Boy ............................$ 7.9 million 8 (7) The Avengers .............................$ 7.0 million 9 (6) Men in Black 3 ..........................$ 5.6 million 10 (*) Seeking a Friend For the End of the World $ 3.8 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Avengers ..................................$ 598.3 million Men in Black 3 ................................$ 163.3 million Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 157.6 million Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 137.1 million Prometheus ....................................$ 108.5 million Brave .........................................$ 66.7 million Rock of Ages ..................................$ 28.8 million That's My Boy .................................$ 28.1 million Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ...............$ 16.5 million Seeking a Friend For the End of the World......$ 3.8 million

Walt Disney Co released "Brave" and "The Avengers."

"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures.

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Rock of Ages."

"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" and "Prometheus" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Sony Corp's film division released "That's My Boy" and "MIB 3."

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Snow White and the Huntsman" and the company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Seeking a Friend For the End of the World." (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and David Brunnstrom)