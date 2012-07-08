LOS ANGELES, July 1 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the w eekend starting July 5, led
by "The Amazing Spider-Man" at No. 1, a ccording to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Amazing Spider-Man....................$ 65.0 million
2 (1) Ted....... ...............................$ 32.6 million
3 (2) Brave ....................................$ 20.1 million
4 (*) Savages...................................$ 26.4 million
5 (5) Magic Mike ...............................$ 11.8 million
6 (4) Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection..$ 10.2 million
7 (5) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted........$ 7.7 million
8 (*) Katy Perry: Part of Me**..................$ 7.1 million
9 (8) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 4.7 million
10 (NR)To Rome with Love ........................$ 3.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
(**) = opened Thursday
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Avengers..................................$ 611.1 million
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 196 million
Brave .........................................$ 174.5 million
The Amazing Spider-Man ........................$ 140 million
Prometheus ....................................$ 122.4 million
Ted ...........................................$ 120.2 million
Magic Mike ....................................$ 72.8 million
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection ......$ 45.8 million
Rock of Ages...................................$ 36.6 million
Moonrise Kingdom...............................$ 26.9 million
Sony Corp's released "The Amazing
Spider-Man."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Savages," "Ted," "Snow White and the Huntsman," and the
company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise
Kingdom."
"The Avengers" and "Brave" were distributed by the movie
studio division of The Walt Disney Co.
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures. Paramount also released "Katy
Perry: Part of Me."
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Magic Mike."
"Prometheus" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Tyler
Perry's Madea's Witness Protection."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Ronald Grover; Editing by Bill
Trott)