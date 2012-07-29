LOS ANGELES, July 29 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting July 20, led by "The Dark Knight Rises" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 64.1 million 2 (2) Ice Age: Continental Drift ..............$ 13.3 million 3 (*) The Watch................................$ 13.0 million 4 (*) Step Up Revolution.......................$ 11.8 million 5 (4) Ted......................................$ 7.4 million 6 (3) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 6.8 million 7 (5) Brave....................................$ 4.2 million 8 (6) Magic Mike...............................$ 2.6 million 9 (7) Savages..................................$ 1.8 million 10(9) Moonrise Kingdom.........................$ 1.4 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Dark Knight Rises.........................$289.1 million

The Amazing Spider-Man........................$242.1 million

Brave.........................................$217.3 million

Ted...........................................$193.6 million

Ice Age: Continental Drift....................$114.8 million

Magic Mike....................................$107.6 million

Savages.......................................$ 43.9 million

Moonrise Kingdom..............................$ 38.4 million

The Watch.....................................$ 13.0 million

Step Up Revolution............................$ 11.8 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Magic Mike." "The Watch" and "Ice Age: Continental Drift" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment released "The Amazing Spider-Man." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Savages" and "Ted." The company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom." "Brave" was distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co. The Summit Entertainment division of Lionsgate distributed "Step Up Revolution." (Reporting Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)