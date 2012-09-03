UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Labor Day weekend starting Aug. 31, led by "The Possession" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Possession ............................$ 21.3 million 2 (*) Lawless ...................................$ 13.0 million 3 (1) Expendables 2..............................$ 11.2 million 4 (2) The Bourne Legacy..........................$ 9.4 million 5 (3) ParaNorman ................................$ 8.8 million 6 (6) The Odd Life of Timothy Green .............$ 8.5 million 7 (5) The Dark Knight Rises .....................$ 7.9 million 8 (7) 2016: Obama's America .....................$ 7.1 million 9 (4) The Campaign ..............................$ 7.0 million 10 (9) Hope Springs ..............................$ 6.0 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Dark Knight Rises......................$ 433.2 million
The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 98.4 million
The Campaign................................$ 74.6 million
Expendables 2...............................$ 68.6 million
Hope Springs................................$ 53.4 million
ParaNorman..................................$ 40.3 million
The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 38.4 million
The Possession .............................$ 21.3 million
2016 Obama's America........................$ 18.8 million
Lawless ....................................$ 15.1 million
NOTE: "Lawless" opened on Wednesday. Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2" and "The Possession." "Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co. Walt Disney Co distributed "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hope Springs" and "Premium Rush." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman." Privately held Rocky Mountain Pictures released "2016: Obama's America." Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and privately held AMC Entertainment Inc, distributed "Hit & Run."
