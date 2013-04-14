Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
April 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 12, led by "42" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) 42..................................$ 27.3 million 2 (*) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 15.2 million 3 (2) The Croods..........................$ 13.2 million 4 (3) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 10.8 million 5 (1) Evil Dead...........................$ 9.5 million 6 (4) Jurassaic Park 3D...................$ 8.8 million 7 (5) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 7.3 million 8 (7) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 4.9 million 9 (6) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$ 4.5 million 10 (**) The Place Beyond the Pines.........$ 4.1 million NOTES: (*) = new release
(**) = did not place in top 10 last week CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 219.4 million The Croods................................$ 142.5 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 102.4 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 81.9 million Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 45.4 million Evil Dead.................................$ 41.5 million Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 31.9 million 42........................................$ 27.3 million Scary Movie 5.............................$ 15.2 million The Place Beyond the Pines................$ 5.5 million "42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc . "Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co. "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Tyler Perry's Temptation" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "Jurassic Park 3D" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict. "Evil Dead" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp . "The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.