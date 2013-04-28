LOS ANGELES, April 28 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 26, led by "Pain & Gain," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Pain & Gain.........................$ 20.0 million 2 (1) Oblivion............................$ 17.4 million 3 (2) 42..................................$ 10.7 million 4 (*) The Big Wedding.....................$ 7.5 million 5 (3) The Croods..........................$ 5.8 million 6 (5) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 3.6 million 7 (4) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 3.5 million 8 (7) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 2.8 million 9 (6) The Place Beyond the Pines..........$ 2.7 million 10 (8) Jurassic Park 3D....................$ 2.3 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Croods................................$ 163.0 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 116.4 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 93.1 million 42........................................$ 69.1 million Oblivion..................................$ 64.7 million Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 42.0 million Scary Movie 5.............................$ 27.5 million Pain & Gain...............................$ 20.0 million The Place Beyonds the Pines...............$ 16.2 million The Big Wedding...........................$ 7.5 million "Pain & Gain" and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Oblivion" and "Jurassic Park 3D" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "The Big Wedding" was released by Lion Gate Entertainment Corp . "42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc . "Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict. "The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.