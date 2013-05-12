May 12 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 10, led by "Iron Man 3," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Iron Man 3..........................$ 72.5 million 2 (*) The Great Gatsby....................$ 51.1 million 3 (2) Pain & Gain.........................$ 5.0 million 4 (*) Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.......$ 4.9 million 5 (3) 42..................................$ 4.7 million 6 (4) Oblivion............................$ 3.9 million 7 (5) The Croods..........................$ 3.6 million 8 (6) The Big Wedding.....................$ 2.5 million 9 (7) Mud.................................$ 2.4 million 10 (8) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 0.8 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3................................$ 284.9 million Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 230.0 million The Croods................................$ 173.2 million 42........................................$ 84.7 million Oblivion..................................$ 81.7 million The Great Gatsby..........................$ 51.1 million Pain & Gain...............................$ 41.6 million The Big Wedding...........................$ 18.3 million Mud.......................................$ 8.4 million Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.............$ 4.9 million "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Peeples" and "The Big Wedding" were released by Lion Gate Entertainment Corp. "Pain & Gain" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Oblivion" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)