CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Eastman reports Q4 earnings per share $0.79 (Jan 26)
May 26 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day Memorial Day weekend starting May 24, led by "Fast & Furious 6," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Fast & Furious 6....................$98.5 million 2 (*) The Hangover Part III...............$42.4 million 3 (1) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$38.0 million 4 (*) Epic................................$34.2 million 5 (2) Iron Man 3..........................$19.4 million 6 (3) The Great Gatsby....................$13.7 million 7 (8) Mud.................................$ 1.9 million 8 (6) 42..................................$ 1.2 million 9 (5) The Croods..........................$ 1.2 million 10 (7) Oblivion............................$ 0.8 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3.................................$372.7 million The Croods.................................$179.6 million Star Trek Into Darkness....................$156.8 million Fast & Furious 6...........................$122.2 million The Great Gatsby...........................$114.4 million 42.........................................$ 91.0 million Oblivion...................................$ 87.5 million The Hangover Part III......................$ 63.8 million Epic.......................................$ 44.0 million Mud........................................$ 14.5 million NOTES: Cumulative totals reflect figures through Monday except "The Great Gatsby," "42" and "Mud." "Fast & Furious 6" and "Oblivion" and were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Hangover Part III," "The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Epic" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp . "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox. "Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions.
Feb 27 Financial services company Willis Towers Watson named Imran Qureshi to head its business in the U.S. Midwest region.