LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Following are the top 10
movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for
Friday to Sunday, led by "Lee Daniels' The Butler" at No. 1,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 17.0 million
2 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 13.5 million
3 (*) Mortal Instruments: City of Bones...$ 9.3 million
4 (*) The World's End.....................$ 8.9 million
5 (5) Planes..............................$ 8.6 million
6 (3) Elysium.............................$ 7.1 million
7 (*) You're Next.........................$ 7.05 million
8 (6) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 5.2 million
9 (*) Blue Jasmine........................$ 4.3 million
10 (4) Kick-Ass 2..........................$ 4.27 million
(*) = new release; "Blue Jasmine" in first week of wide release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're the Millers..............................$ 91.7 million
Elysium........................................$ 69.1 million
Planes.........................................$ 59.6 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 52.3 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 48.3 million
Kick-Ass 2.....................................$ 22.4 million
Blue Jasmine...................................$ 14.8 million
Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.............$ 14.1 million
The World's End................................$ 8.9 million
You're Next....................................$ 7.1 million
"The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co.
"You're Next" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Kick-Ass 2" and "The World's End" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Mortal Instruments" and "Elysium" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio; "Blue Jasmine" was distributed by
Sony Pictures Classics, a unit of Sony Corp.
"We're the Millers" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit
of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
21st Century Fox.
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.