LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for Friday to Sunday, led by "Lee Daniels' The Butler" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 17.0 million 2 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 13.5 million 3 (*) Mortal Instruments: City of Bones...$ 9.3 million 4 (*) The World's End.....................$ 8.9 million 5 (5) Planes..............................$ 8.6 million 6 (3) Elysium.............................$ 7.1 million 7 (*) You're Next.........................$ 7.05 million 8 (6) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 5.2 million 9 (*) Blue Jasmine........................$ 4.3 million 10 (4) Kick-Ass 2..........................$ 4.27 million (*) = new release; "Blue Jasmine" in first week of wide release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're the Millers..............................$ 91.7 million Elysium........................................$ 69.1 million Planes.........................................$ 59.6 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 52.3 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 48.3 million Kick-Ass 2.....................................$ 22.4 million Blue Jasmine...................................$ 14.8 million Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.............$ 14.1 million The World's End................................$ 8.9 million You're Next....................................$ 7.1 million

"The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.

"You're Next" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp .

"Kick-Ass 2" and "The World's End" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Mortal Instruments" and "Elysium" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio; "Blue Jasmine" was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, a unit of Sony Corp.

"We're the Millers" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.