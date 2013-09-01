LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 Following are the top 10
movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the
three days starting Aug. 30, led by "One Direction: This is Us,"
at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 17.0 million
2 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 14.7 million
3 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 12.6 million
4 (5) Planes..............................$ 7.8 million
5 (*) Instructions Not Included...........$ 7.5 million
6 (6) Elysium.............................$ 6.3 million
7 (3) Mortal Instruments..................$ 5.2 million
8 (4) The World's End.....................$ 4.8 million
9 (*) Getaway.............................$ 4.5 million
10 (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 4.4 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 109.6 million
Elysium........................................$ 78.4 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 74.0 million
Planes.........................................$ 70.8 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 55.0 million
Mortal Instruments.............................$ 22.7 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$ 17.0 million
The World's End................................$ 16.6 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$ 7.5 million
Getaway........................................$ 4.5 million
"The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co.
"The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
"Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is
Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.