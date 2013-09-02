Sept 2 Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the four days starting Aug. 30, led by "Lee Daniels' The Butler," at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Lee Daniels The Butler..............$ 20.0 million 2 (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 18.0 million 3 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 15.9 million 4 (5) Planes..............................$ 10.7 million 5 (*) Instructions Not Included...........$ 10.0 million 6 (6) Elysium.............................$ 8.3 million 7 (3) Mortal Instruments..................$ 6.8 million 8 (4) The World's End.....................$ 6.1 million 9 (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$ 6.1 million 10 (*) Getaway.............................$ 5.5 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're The Millers..............................$ 112.9 million Elysium........................................$ 80.4 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 79.3 million Planes.........................................$ 73.8 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 56.6 million Mortal Instruments.............................$ 24.3 million One Direction: This is Us......................$ 18.0 million The World's End................................$ 17.9 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 10.0 million Getaway........................................$ 5.5 million "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.