LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 13, led by "Insidious: Chapter 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 41.1 million 2 (*) The Family..........................$ 14.5 million 3 (1) Riddick.............................$ 7.0 million 4 (2) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 5.6 million 5 (4) We're the Millers...................$ 5.4 million 6 (3) Instructions Not Included...........$ 4.3 million 7 (5) Planes..............................$ 3.1 million 8 (6) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 2.4 million 9 (7) Elysium.............................$ 2.1 million 10 (9) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$ 1.8 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're The Millers..............................$ 131.6 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 100.0 million Elysium........................................$ 88.4 million Planes.........................................$ 83.0 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 62.0 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 41.1 million Riddick........................................$ 31.3 million One Direction: This is Us......................$ 26.9 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 26.6 million The Family.....................................$ 14.5 million Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2." "The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "Riddick" is distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "We're the Millers" is distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" is distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and Mexican media giant Televisa.