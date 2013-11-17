LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 17 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 15, led by "Thor: The Dark World," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Thor: The Dark World................$ 38.4 million 2 (*) The Best Man Holiday................$ 30.6 million 3 (4) Last Vegas..........................$ 8.9 million 4 (3) Free Birds..........................$ 8.3 million 5 (2) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 7.7 million 6 (6) Gravity.............................$ 6.3 million 7 (5) Ender's Game........................$ 6.2 million 8 (7) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 4.7 million 9 (8) Captain Phillips....................$ 4.5 million 10 (9) About Time..........................$ 3.5 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 240.6 million Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 147.0 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 97.6 million Bad Grandpa....................................$ 90.2 million Ender's Game...................................$ 53.8 million Last Vegas.....................................$ 47.0 million Free Birds.....................................$ 42.2 million The Best Man Holiday...........................$ 30.6 million 12 Years a Slave...............................$ 25.0 million About Time.....................................$ 11.6 million "Thor" was released by Walt Disney Co. Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game". Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp. . "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Captain Phillips" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The Best Man Holiday" and "About Time" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.