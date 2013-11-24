LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 24 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 22, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.....$ 161.1 million
2 (1) Thor: The Dark World................$ 14.1 million
3 (2) The Best Man Holiday................$ 12.5 million
4 (*) Delivery Man........................$ 8.2 million
5 (4) Free Birds..........................$ 5.3 million
6 (3) Last Vegas..........................$ 4.4 million
7 (5) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 3.5 million
8 (6) Gravity.............................$ 3.3 million
9 (8) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 2.8 million
10 (**)Dallas Buyers Club..................$ 2.8 million
(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 245.5 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 167.8 million
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 161.1 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$ 95.5 million
Last Vegas.....................................$ 53.9 million
The Best Man Holiday...........................$ 50.4 million
Free Birds.....................................$ 48.6 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$ 29.4 million
Delivery Man...................................$ 8.2 million
Dallas Buyers Club.............................$ 6.5 million
"Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co
.
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds."
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.
.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner
Inc.
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of
21st Century Fox.
"The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
"Dallas Buyers Club" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit
of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.