LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 22 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec. 20, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 31.5 million 2 (*) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.......$ 26.8 million 3 (2) Frozen..................................$ 19.2 million 4 (15) American Hustle.........................$ 19.1 million 5 (18) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 9.3 million 6 (4) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 8.8 million 7 (3) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.........$ 8.5 million 8 (*) Walking with Dinosaurs..................$ 7.3 million 9 (*) Dhoom 3.................................$ 3.3 million 10 (5) Thor: the Dark World....................$ 1.3 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 371.7 million Thor: The Dark World............................$ 200.8 million Frozen..........................................$ 191.6 million The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 127.5 million Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 40.0 million Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas ................$ 28.3 million American Hustle.................................$ 20.2 million Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 9.9 million Walking With Dinosaurs..........................$ 7.3 million Dhoom 3.........................................$ 3.3 million "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "A Madea Christmas" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Frozen," "Thor" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co. "American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Walking with Dinosaurs" was distributed by Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Dhoom 3" was distributed by Yash Raj Films.