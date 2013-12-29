Los Angeles/New York Dec 29 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend of
Dec. 27-29, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 29.9 million
2 (3) Frozen..................................$ 28.8 million
3 (2) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 20.2 million
4 (4) American Hustle.........................$ 19.6 million
5 (*) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 18.5 million
6 (5) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 14.0 million
7 (*) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.........$ 13.0 million
8 (6) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 10.2 million
9 (*) 47 Ronin................................$ 9.9 million
10 (7) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.........$ 7.4 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 391.1 million
Frozen..........................................$ 248.4 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 190.3 million
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 83.7 million
American Hustle.................................$ 60.0 million
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.................$ 43.7 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 37.9 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$ 34.3 million
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.................$ 25.6 million
47 Ronin........................................$ 20.6 million
"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall
Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
.
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Tyler Perry's A Madea
Christmas" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Frozen," and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
.
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" was distributed by Fox, a unit
of 21st Century Fox.
"47 Ronin" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.