LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 5 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 3, led by "Frozen," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (2) Frozen..................................$ 20.7 million 2 (*) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones....$ 18.2 million 3 (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 16.3 million 4 (5) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 13.4 million 5 (4) American Hustle.........................$ 13.2 million 6 (3) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 11.1 million 7 (6) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 9.1 million 8 (7) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.........$ 8.2 million 9 (8) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 7.4 million 10 (**)Grudge Match............................$ 5.4 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 407.5 million Frozen..........................................$ 297.8 million The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 229.6 million Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 109.2 million American Hustle.................................$ 88.7 million The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$ 63.3 million Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 59.3 million The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.................$ 45.7 million Grudge Match....................................$ 24.9 million Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones............$ 18.2 million "Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co . "American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and "Grudge Match" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" was distributed by Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.