LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 5 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Jan. 3, led by "Frozen," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (2) Frozen..................................$ 20.7 million
2 (*) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones....$ 18.2 million
3 (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 16.3 million
4 (5) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 13.4 million
5 (4) American Hustle.........................$ 13.2 million
6 (3) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 11.1 million
7 (6) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 9.1 million
8 (7) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.........$ 8.2 million
9 (8) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 7.4 million
10 (**)Grudge Match............................$ 5.4 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 407.5 million
Frozen..........................................$ 297.8 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 229.6 million
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 109.2 million
American Hustle.................................$ 88.7 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$ 63.3 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 59.3 million
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.................$ 45.7 million
Grudge Match....................................$ 24.9 million
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones............$ 18.2 million
"Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Anchorman 2: The Legend
Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom.
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
.
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and "Grudge Match" were
released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" was distributed by Fox, a unit
of 21st Century Fox.