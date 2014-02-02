LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 2 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Jan. 31, led by "Ride Along," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Ride Along..............................$ 12.3 million
2 (4) Frozen..................................$ 9.3 million
3 (*) That Awkward Moment.....................$ 9.0 million
4 (3) The Nut Job.............................$ 7.6 million
5 (2) Lone Survivor .........................$ 7.2 million
6 (5) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit...............$ 5.4 million
7 (*) Labor Day........................ ......$ 5.3 million
8 (7) American Hustle.........................$ 4.3 million
9 (9) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 3.6 million
10 (6) I, Frankenstein.........................$ 3.5 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Frozen........................................$ 360.0 million
American Hustle...............................$ 133.6 million
Lone Survivor.................................$ 104.9 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.......................$ 104.1 million
Ride Along....................................$ 93.0 million
The Nut Job...................................$ 50.2 million
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.....................$ 39.0 million
I, Frankenstein...............................$ 14.5 million
That Awkward Moment...........................$ 9.0 million
Labor Day.....................................$ 5.3 million
"Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" were released by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"That Awkward Moment" was released by Focus Features, a unit of
Comcast's NBC Universal unit
"Labor Day," and "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" and "The Wolf of
Wall Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom.
"I, Frankenstein" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Frozen" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Nut Job" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal
Entertainment
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.