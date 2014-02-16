LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 16 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Friday, led by "The Lego Movie," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Lego Movie ........................$ 48.8 million 2 (*) About Last Night.......................$ 27.0 million 3 (*) RoboCop................................$ 21.5 million 4 (2) Monuments Men..........................$ 15.0 million 5 (*) Endless Love...........................$ 13.4 million 6 (3) Ride Along.............................$ 8.8 million 7 (*) Winter's Tale..........................$ 7.8 million 8 (4) Frozen.................................$ 5.9 million 9 (5) Lone Survivor..........................$ 4.1 million 10 (x) That Awkward Moment....................$ 3.3 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 376.0 million The Lego Movie................................$ 129.1 million Lone Survivor.................................$ 118.4 million Ride Along....................................$ 116.1 million Monuments Men.................................$ 43.7 million About Last Night..............................$ 27.0 million RoboCop.......................................$ 26.4 million That Awkward Moment...........................$ 21.4 million Endless Love..................................$ 13.4 million Winter's Tale.................................$ 7.8 million

"Ride Along," "Lone Survivor" and "Endless Love" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "That Awkward Moment" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast's NBC Universal unit. "Frozen" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "RoboCop" and "The Monuments Men" was distributed by Sony . "About Last Night" was distributed by Screen Gems, a unit of Sony. "The Lego Movie" and "Winter's Tale" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.