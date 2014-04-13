LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 13 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting April 11, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Captain America........................$ 41.4 million
2 (*) Rio 2..................................$ 39.0 million
3 (*) Oculus.................................$ 12.0 million
4 (*) Draft Day..............................$ 9.8 million
5 (3) Divergent..............................$ 7.5 million
6 (2) Noah...................................$ 7.5 million
7 (4) God's Not Dead.........................$ 5.5 million
8 (5) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 4.1 million
9 (6) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 2.2 million
10 (7) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 1.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 159.0 million
Divergent.....................................$ 124.9 million
Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 105.2 million
Noah..........................................$ 84.9 million
Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 45.7 million
God's Not Dead................................$ 40.7 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 39.5 million
Rio 2.........................................$ 39.0 million
Oculus........................................$ 12.0 million
Draft Day.....................................$ 9.8 million
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Rio
2" and "Mr. Peabody & Sherman." "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was
released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
"Draft Day" and "Divergent" were released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Muppets Most Wanted" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
were distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Oculus" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah."
"God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)