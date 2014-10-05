LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Oct 5 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Oct. 3, led by "Gone Girl," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Gone Girl..............................$ 38.0 million
2 (*) Annabelle..............................$ 37.2 million
3 (1) The Equalizer..........................$ 19.0 million
4 (3) The Boxtrolls..........................$ 12.4 million
5 (2) The Maze Runner........................$ 12.0 million
6 (*) Left Behind............................$ 6.9 million
7 (4) This is Where I Leave You..............$ 4.0 million
8 (5) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 3.5 million
9 (8) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 3.0 million
10 (6) No Good Deed...........................$ 2.5 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 323.4 million
The Maze Runner...............................$ 73.9 million
The Equalizer.................................$ 64.5 million
No Good Deed..................................$ 50.2 million
Gone Girl.....................................$ 38.0 million
Dolphin Tale 2................................$ 38.0 million
Annabelle.....................................$ 37.2 million
The Boxtrolls.................................$ 32.5 million
This is Where I Leave You.....................$ 29.0 million
Left Behind...................................$ 6.9 million
"Gone Girl" and "The Maze Runner" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
"Annabelle," "This is Where I Leave You" and "Dolphin Tale 2"
were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Equalizer" and "No Good Deed" were distributed by Sony
Corp's movie studio.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
"The Boxtrolls" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp and in Canada by Entertainment One Group
.
"Left Behind" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)