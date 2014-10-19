LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 19 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct. 17, led by "Fury," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Fury...................................$ 23.5 million 2 (1) Gone Girl..............................$ 17.8 million 3 (*) The Book of Life.......................$ 17.0 million 4 (3) Alexander............................. $ 12.0 million 5 (*) The Best of Me.........................$ 10.2 million 6 (2) Dracula Untold.........................$ 9.9 million 7 (5) The Judge..............................$ 7.9 million 8 (4) Annabelle..............................$ 7.9 million 9 (6) The Equalizer..........................$ 5.5 million 10 (8) The Maze Runner........................$ 4.5 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS Gone Girl.....................................$ 107.1 million The Maze Runner...............................$ 90.8 million The Equalizer.................................$ 89.2 million Annabelle.....................................$ 74.1 million Dracula Untold................................$ 40.7 million Alexander.....................................$ 36.9 million The Judge.....................................$ 26.8 million Fury..........................................$ 23.5 million The Book of Life..............................$ 17.0 million The Best of Me................................$ 10.2 million "The Book of Life," "Gone Girl" and "The Maze Runner" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox . "Annabelle" and "The Judge" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Fury" and "The Equalizer" were distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Best of Me" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "Dracula Untold" was released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Crispian Balmer)