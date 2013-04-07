April 7 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 5, led by "Evil Dead" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Evil Dead...........................$ 26.0 million 2 (2) The Croods..........................$ 21.1 million tie (1) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 21.1 million 4 (*) Jurassic Park 3D ...................$ 18.2 million 5 (4) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 10.04 million 6 (3) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$ 10.0 million 7 (5) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 8.2 million 8 (6) The Host............................$ 5.2 million 9 (7) The Call............................$ 3.5 million 10 (8) Admission...........................$ 2.1 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 212.8 million The Croods................................$ 125.8 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 86.7 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 71.1 million The Call..................................$ 45.5 million Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 38.4 million Evil Dead.................................$ 26.0 million The Host..................................$ 19.7 million Jurassic Park 3-D.........................$ 18.2 million Admission.................................$ 15.4 million "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp . "Tyler Perry's Temptation" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc. "Jurassic Park 3D" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict. "Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures. "Evil Dead" and "The Call" were distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp .