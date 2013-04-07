UPDATE 4-SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds comment from OneWeb founder, updates shares)
April 7 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 5, led by "Evil Dead" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Evil Dead...........................$ 26.0 million 2 (2) The Croods..........................$ 21.1 million tie (1) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 21.1 million 4 (*) Jurassic Park 3D ...................$ 18.2 million 5 (4) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 10.04 million 6 (3) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$ 10.0 million 7 (5) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 8.2 million 8 (6) The Host............................$ 5.2 million 9 (7) The Call............................$ 3.5 million 10 (8) Admission...........................$ 2.1 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 212.8 million The Croods................................$ 125.8 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 86.7 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 71.1 million The Call..................................$ 45.5 million Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 38.4 million Evil Dead.................................$ 26.0 million The Host..................................$ 19.7 million Jurassic Park 3-D.........................$ 18.2 million Admission.................................$ 15.4 million "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp . "Tyler Perry's Temptation" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc. "Jurassic Park 3D" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict. "Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures. "Evil Dead" and "The Call" were distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp .
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds comment from OneWeb founder, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he hopes to decide by about March 7 on a request by Native American tribes for the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw an easement on religious grounds for the final link of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 28 NASA will pay Boeing Co up to $373.5 million for rides to fly up to five astronauts to the International Space Station aboard Russian Soyuz capsules, the U.S. space agency said on Tuesday.