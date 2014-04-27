LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 27 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 25, led by "The Other Woman," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Other Woman........................$ 24.7 million 2 (1) Captain America........................$ 16.0 million 3 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 13.8 million 4 (2) Rio 2..................................$ 13.7 million 5 (*) Brick Mansions.........................$ 9.6 million 6 (4) Transcendence..........................$ 4.1 million 7 (*) The Quiet Ones.........................$ 4.0 million 8 (**) Bears..................................$ 3.6 million 9 (7) Divergent..............................$ 3.6 million 10 (5) A Haunted House 2......................$ 3.3 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Captain America...............................$ 225.0 million Divergent.....................................$ 139.5 million Rio 2.........................................$ 96.2 million Heaven Is for Real............................$ 51.9 million The Other Woman...............................$ 24.7 million Transcendence.................................$ 18.5 million A Haunted House 2.............................$ 14.2 million Bears.........................................$ 11.2 million Brick Mansions................................$ 9.6 million The Quiet Ones................................$ 4.0 million

Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The Other Woman" and "Rio 2." "Divergent" and "The Quiet Ones" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Bears" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Transcendence" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Brick Mansions" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. TriStar, a unit of Sony, released "Heaven is for Real." "A Haunted House 2" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment .

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)