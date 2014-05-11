LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 11 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
May 9, led by "Neighbors," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Neighbors..............................$ 51.1 million
2 (1) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 37.2 million
3 (2) The Other Woman........................$ 9.3 million
4 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 7.0 million
5 (4) Captain America........................$ 5.6 million
6 (5) Rio 2..................................$ 5.1 million
7 (*) Mom's Night Out........................$ 4.2 million
8 (*) Legends of Oz..........................$ 3.7 million
9 (7) Divergent..............................$ 1.7 million
10 (6) Brick Mansions.........................$ 1.5 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 245.0 million
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 147.9 million
Divergent.....................................$ 145.0 million
Rio 2.........................................$ 113.2 million
Heaven Is for Real............................$ 75.2 million
The Other Woman...............................$ 61.7 million
Neighbors.....................................$ 51.1 million
Brick Mansions................................$ 18.3 million
Mom's Night Out...............................$ 4.2 million
Legends of Oz.................................$ 3.7 million
"Neighbors" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Mom's Night Out" and "Heaven Is for
Real" were distributed Sony Corp.
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The
Other Woman" and "Rio 2".
Clarius Entertainment distributed "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's
Return."
"Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt
Disney Co.
"Brick Mansions" was distributed by privately held Relativity
Media.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)